Live
- China renews alert for severe convection weather
- Thousands of dead fish wash ashore in Texas
- Owaisi demands ban on June 15 Mahapanchayat in Uttarakhand
- Official: Gopichand comes with a power filled title
- Free bus travel scheme launched, women in Karnataka celebrate
- Shivraj's scams list is longer than PM Modi's abuses: Priyanka
- Macho Star Gopichand, A Harsha, KK Radhamohan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts Production No 14 Titled Bhimaa, Intense First Look Unveiled
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Performs 'Puja' In Jabalpur While BJP Evokes And Called Her 'Chunavi Hindu'
- Reddit Users Protest Against the New API Price; All Details
- India vs Pakistan on Oct 15 in draft schedule of ODI World Cup: Reports
There is a need to recruit craft teachers: Vinod Kumar
State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar inaugurated the State-level Technical Teachers Training and Demonstration Camp in Karimnagar on Sunday.
Karimnagar: State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar inaugurated the State-level Technical Teachers Training and Demonstration Camp in Karimnagar on Sunday.
Speaking on this occasion, he said that the technical craft courses are very much needed to bring out the creativity in students. He said that craft courses like music, painting, carpentry, embroidery, tailoring, TV and mobile repair, etc need to be introduced from school itself.
He opined that there is a need to teach craft courses to the students in the coming period and there is a need to fill up the posts of craft teachers in schools.
Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Hari Shankar, D.E.O Dasharath, State leaders of BRS student wing Jakkula Nagaraju Yadav, Madhusudan Reddy, Dulam Sampath Goud, Sai Krishna and others participated.