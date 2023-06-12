There is a need to recruit craft teachers: Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar: State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar inaugurated the State-level Technical Teachers Training and Demonstration Camp in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the technical craft courses are very much needed to bring out the creativity in students. He said that craft courses like music, painting, carpentry, embroidery, tailoring, TV and mobile repair, etc need to be introduced from school itself.

He opined that there is a need to teach craft courses to the students in the coming period and there is a need to fill up the posts of craft teachers in schools.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Hari Shankar, D.E.O Dasharath, State leaders of BRS student wing Jakkula Nagaraju Yadav, Madhusudan Reddy, Dulam Sampath Goud, Sai Krishna and others participated.