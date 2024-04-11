There's no BRS in the state and no Congress in the Central says DK Aruna

The BJP National Vice President DK Aruna along with the Nagarkurnool contestant Bharth Prasad has participated in a meeting of main leaders held in DK Banglow in Gadwal On Thursday morning.

On this occasion she has stated that the Congress party is trying to give five more guarantees in the central even though there is no guarantee of six guarantees given to the state public during the assembly elections.

She has also urged the leaders to take the development schemes into the public, which are implemented by the Modi government.And the Congress party has no right to ask for a vote because they don't fulfill the six guarantees.

The chief minister Revanth Reddy is saying that if you want six guarantees to implement you should vote for Congress again and we must win seventeen seats in Telangana state.She said that Rahul will never become PM and six guarantees will also never fulfilled .We should all bless Bharath Prasad and make Narendra Modi PM for the welfare and Development of the Nation.

She added that Modi has helped the poor people in the difficulty times of corona by giving free vaccine, and free ration through out the nation she said.

The drought conditions like scarcity of water , electricity are common in in efficient Congress government rule.She has also stated that there is no Congress in central and no BRS in state so if you vote for the both parties your vote will be getting wasted

So we all should vote for Lotus and win Bharath Prasad in Nagar Kurnool parliament constituency.

Wanaparthy ZP Chairperson Lokanath Reddy, BJP District president Rama Chandra Reddy,state working committee members Ayya gari Prabhakar Reddy,Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Purushottam Reddy, Baligera Shivareddy, district Mahila morcha president Krishna Veni ,OBC morcha president Dasu, minority morcha president Muslim Isak ,ST morcha president Bheemla Nayak,and other leaders were participated.















