Thick smoke breaks out from Secunderabad to Sirpur-Kagaznagar train

Hyderabad: The engine of Superfast Express train going from Secunderabad to Sirpur-Kagaznagar caused a commotion. Shortly after leaving Secunderabad on Sunday morning, the loco pilot, who was alarmed by the presence of thick smoke in the engine, stopped the train at the Bibinagar railway station and informed the authorities.

It was found that the smoke was spread due to the engine brake liners being pressed hard. The train left after 20 minutes as the railway staff at the station immediately made repairs. The passengers breathed a sigh of relief.