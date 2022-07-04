This mutton shop owner offers Rs 40 discount to those shunning plastic

KARIMNAGAR: As per the call of Central government banning the use of single-use plastics from July 1 onwards in the country, a mutton shop owner in Karimnagar town has offered sops to the customers, to avoid plastic bag and come to his shop with the other cloth or jute bags to purchase mutton.

A mutton shop owner, Miryalkar Bala Kannaiah runs the shop at Adarshnagar in Karimnagar town, is in the news since the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic. Got Inspired by the filmstar Sonu Sood, who had actively participated in the social service during the pandemic period and lockdown, he had contributed to the foundation by donating Rs 50 per kilogram of mutton purchased at his shop. He also participated in the campaign to support cancer patients through cricketer Yuvaraj Singh through "YouWeCan" foundation.

A discount of Rs 40 per kilogram of mutton if any customer coming to purchase mutton at his shop with a utensil rather than plastic against the normal selling price of Rs 740 per kilogram of mutton, the trader had provided mutton at Rs 700 per kilogram if a customer gets a steel container or cloth bags in a bid to instil a sense of environmental preservation. Calling the people to avoid plastic usage and go back to the good old days when the people used to carry cloth bags and collect mutton in tiffin boxes, Kannaiah said that he had launched a novel campaign to stop and educate people from the use of plastics and protect the environment.