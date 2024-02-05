Thorrur: Call to sensitise graduates

Thorrur (Mahabubabad): “Nothing is possible without the commitment of the party workers,” H Jhansi Reddy, Congress Palakurthi constituency in-charge, said. Speaking at a meeting in Thorrur on Sunday, Jhansi Reddy told the cadres to get ready for the ensuing elections to the Parliament.

“Elections to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency are also around the corner,” Jhansi Reddy said, appealing to the cadre to sensitise the graduates to enroll their names as voters. “Congress leadership will take care of its cadres,” she said.

It may be noted here that Palakurthi MLA M Yashaswini Reddy is the daughter-in-law of Jhansi Reddy. Jhansi Reddy is instrumental in the victory of Yashaswini who defeated senior politician Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

PACS Chairman Kakirala Hariprasad, Niranjan Reddy, Tirupathi Reddy, Amya Naik Sunchu Santhosh, Narender Reddy, Bapi Reddy, Mekala Kumar, Achi Reddy, Srinu and Praveen were among others present.