Live
- CITU Demands Official Celebration of Jyotirao Phule Jayanti
- CITU Demands Immediate Payment of Five-Month Pending Salaries for Welfare Hostel Workers
- Advanced CT Scan Facility Inaugurated at Gadwal District Hospital to Provide Affordable, Quality Diagnostic Services
- CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Future-Ready Dry Port near Regional Ring Road
- CM Revanth Reddy Pushes for Acceleration of Musi River Rejuvenation Project
- Hyderabad Metro to Be Extended to Future City: CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Phase-II Expansion Plans
- Thousands flock to mega job fair in Warangal
- MahaGenco inks MoU with ROSATOM for thorium nuclear reactors development
- Speedy & Delicious Breakfast Wraps for Hectic Mornings
- India emerging as central hub for global technology development: Experts
Thousands flock to mega job fair in Warangal
A massive turnout was witnessed at the mega job fair held in Warangal under the supervision of Minister Konda Surekha.
Warangal: A massive turnout was witnessed at the mega job fair held in Warangal under the supervision of Minister Konda Surekha. The event drew a crowd of 23,238 job seekers from across the region, all hoping to secure employment opportunities.
The job fair, organised to address unemployment in the area, saw the participation of 60 companies from various sectors. These companies collectively issued appointment letters to 5,631 candidates on the spot, marking a significant step towards reducing joblessness in the region.
Speaking at the event, Minister Konda Surekha expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming response and reaffirmed the government's commitment to empowering youth through employment initiatives. The fair provided a platform for direct interaction between job seekers and employers, streamlining the recruitment process.
The success of this job fair has raised hopes for similar initiatives in other parts of the state, aimed at bridging the gap between talent and opportunity.