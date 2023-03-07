Threatening call : Case filed against Komatireddy

Nalgonda: A-day after the audio clip purportedly having the voice of Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy threatening to kill TPCC vice-president Cheruku Sudhakar went viral on social media, police registered a case against Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on the complaint filed by Sudhakar's son Dr Suhas on Tuesday.

Suhas had expressed concern for his safety in light of the threat from MP Venkat Reddy. Additionally, Cheruku Suhas also filed a complaint against Venkat Reddy with Nalgonda SP Apoorva Rao on Monday.

In the audio clip of Komati Reddy which went viral, the Congress MP is heard saying, "Did your father see the video? You have cursed me a hundred times already. I have been patient for months. He came to the party just a few days ago and criticised me. He (Cheruku Sudhakar) did not tender apology to me; our people will kill him. My fans left in a hundred cars. What is an inti-party? Cheruku Sudhakar went to jail in the PD Act case. I am the only person who met him in jail. Can he (Cheruku Sudhakar) win as a municipal councilor? In my 25-year political career, I have served many people. Many of them have already left, saying that they will kill him in anger. How can I stop so many people? They will kill you too. Your hospital will not exist. They will kill him in a week." This statement has alarmed Cheruku Sudhakar and Congress seniors are taking the matter seriously.