Three Arrested in Murder of Durgesh Singh in Mangalhat

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat Police have apprehended three individuals in connection with the murder of Durgesh Singh, which occurred on October 14, 2024. The accused, identified as Thakur Bajrang Singh, 34, R. Tulja Ram Singh, 36, and R. Satyanarayan Singh, 32, all residents of Lower Dhoolpet, have reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime.



According to police reports, the incident took place at around 12:15 AM at Satyagulab Residency, located near H.No.14-10-707. The case was filed after a complaint from R. Subhash Singh, the victim's brother, who alleged that his brother was murdered by the accused.

The police's investigation revealed a history of property disputes between the victim and the accused, which led to personal enmity. Following their apprehension on October 15, the suspects voluntarily confessed to the murder, stating that tensions over property disagreements had escalated to violence.

Police officials conducted thorough searches of the accused's premises, resulting in the seizure of their mobile phones as evidence. After completing the necessary arrest procedures, the accused are being presented before the Hon’ble Court for judicial remand.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Zone G. Chandra Mohan, along with other officers from the Mangalhat police station, including ACP Goshamahal K. Venkat Reddy, SHO Mangalhat M. Mahesh, and Detective Inspector P. Mahender.

The case has drawn significant attention within the community, underscoring the dangers associated with unresolved conflicts related to property disputes. The police continue to investigate the incident to gather further evidence.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of conflict resolution and community safety efforts in preventing such violent outcomes.