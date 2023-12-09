Three BRS MLCs resign after winning as MLAs in Telangana assembly elections

HYDERABAD: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, and Padi Kaushik Reddy have recently resigned as MLCs. They were elected as MLAs in the recent assembly elections from Janagaon, Station Ghanpur, and Huzurabad respectively.

According to the rules, any membership must be resigned within 15 days, and the Election Commission will hold an election for the vacant post within six months. The three individuals handed over their resignation letters to the Chairman of the Legislative Council, Gutta Sukhender Reddy, and their resignations were accepted.

Kadiam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy have was elected as MLC candidates for the MLA quota in the 2021 Legislative Council elections.