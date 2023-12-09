  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Three BRS MLCs resign after winning as MLAs in Telangana assembly elections

Three BRS MLCs resign after winning as MLAs in Telangana assembly elections
x
Highlights

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, and Padi Kaushik Reddy have recently resigned as MLCs

HYDERABAD: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, and Padi Kaushik Reddy have recently resigned as MLCs. They were elected as MLAs in the recent assembly elections from Janagaon, Station Ghanpur, and Huzurabad respectively.

According to the rules, any membership must be resigned within 15 days, and the Election Commission will hold an election for the vacant post within six months. The three individuals handed over their resignation letters to the Chairman of the Legislative Council, Gutta Sukhender Reddy, and their resignations were accepted.

Kadiam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy have was elected as MLC candidates for the MLA quota in the 2021 Legislative Council elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X