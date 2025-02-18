Three cops, two forest officials in Telangana caught while taking bribes

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught three policemen and two forest officers red-handed while taking bribes in two separate incidents in the state on Tuesday.

A Circle Inspector of Police and two police constables were caught while accepting the bribe in the Narayanpet district.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Gundemoni Chandra Shekar, Circle Inspector of Police, Makthal Police Station and police constables Singasani Shiva and Kurva Narsimhulu of the same police station were caught while taking a bribe to do an official favour.

The police officials had demanded Rs 40,000 for reducing the gravity of the crime while filing a charge sheet in a case registered against the complainant at the Makthal Police Station. They were caught while accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant to do an official favour.

In another case, two forest officials were caught while taking bribes in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

According to the anti-graft agency, Uday Kumar, Forest Range Officer, Komararam Range and Nunavath Harilal, Forest Beat Officer, Ellandu Division of the same range, were caught by the ACB officials for demanding and accepting Rs 30,000 bribe from the complainant for allowing gravel transportation from someone's patta land to lay the road.

The ACB has appealed to people to dial 1064 to report corruption.

Earlier, the ACB said in a statement that it came to its notice that some individuals were indulging in making fake calls in the name of ACB officials and threatening public servants by demanding money for not registering cases against them.

The ACB Director General informed people that ACB officials never call public servants asking for money to not register cases against them. He said employees should not believe such calls or make payments to such fake persons.

The agency said if any such fake calls are received by a public servant or a common person in the name of ACB officials, they may contact ACB on toll-free number 1064 immediately and inform the local police station.