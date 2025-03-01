Three-day temple art & culture fair kicks off

Hyderabad: The ‘Living Temple’ exhibition was inaugurated on Friday at T-Works, Raidurgam, marking the beginning of a unique celebration of India’s temple art, culture, and heritage. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Tourism Principal Secretary Smita Sabharwal. Curated by Annapurna Madipadiga and supported by Telangana Tourism, Living Temple brought together over 30 renowned artists from across the country to celebrate the rich legacy of Indian temples. With more than 100 exquisite artworks on display, the exhibition is showcasing a beautiful fusion of traditional temple art and contemporary artistic expressions. Smita Sabharwal said, “It has to be a calendar event where young and older artists come together. We promise support as we go along.”

Eminent archaeologist KK Muhammed said, “There are various types of heritage tours but, you have to have an innovative approach to pull people. You must make these monuments into living heritage and visiting them must be an experience like in Singapore and China.” Artist and art director Thota Tharani said it was important to save heritage and nature. He explained how he ensures there was no debris when his set is dismantled. “You must respect the place,” he added.