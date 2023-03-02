Three dead after a lorry falls on a hut from ORR at Kolluru in Sangareddy

A ghastly road accident took place in the Sangareddy district of Telangana where three people lost their lives in this terrible accident at Patancheru in Hyderabad after a lorry, which was going from Patancheru towards Shamshabad, lost control near Kollur Outer Ring Road of Sangareddy District fell from the ORR on the huts below.

As a result, three people living in huts died on the spot. The tragic incident took place on Thursday morning near Exit Point-2 of the Outer Ring Road. This incident caused tragedy in the area where poor people live. On receiving the information, the Ramachandrapuram police reached the spot and started rescue operations.

Police said that three laborers from Karnataka were killed when a lorry went off the top of the ring road at Ramachandrapuram Outer Ring Kollur. The deceased have been identified as Babu Rathore (48), Kamali Boy (43), and Bassappa Rathore (23) belonging to the same family. Miyapur ACP Narsimha Rao revealed that all of them are migrant workers who water the trees beside the ring road. The bodies were taken to the hospital for post-mortem and the case was registered.