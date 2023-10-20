Live
Three dead on the spot after unidentified vehicle hits DCM in Narayanpet
A terrible road accident took place in Narayanpet district after an unidentified vehicle hit a DCM on Bondalakunta road in Makthal mandal of the district leaving three die on the spot and others injured.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started rescue operations. The injured were taken to the hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.
The police are retrieving the CCTV footage to find out about the vehicle that caused the accident. The details of the deceased are yet to be known.
