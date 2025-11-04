Live
Three injured in bus and lorry collision near Tandur
In a recent incident near Tandur in the Vikarabad district, a Karnataka RTC bus en route from Kalaburagi to Tandur collided with a cement lorry travelling in the opposite direction.
As a result of the accident, a passenger sustained a head injury, while both the driver and conductor of the bus suffered minor injuries. Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, with police arriving to manage the situation, move the vehicles aside, and clear the traffic congestion.
The injured individuals were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details surrounding the incident are yet to be disclosed as investigations are underway.
