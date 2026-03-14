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Three killed after bus collides motorcycle on Medak Highway

  • Created On:  14 March 2026 7:10 PM IST
Three killed after bus collides motorcycle on Medak Highway
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A fatal accident occurred on the National Highway at Rampur in Kolcharam Mandal, involving a motorcycle and an RTC bus. Three people on the two-wheeler died in the crash. The victims were identified as Amrut Goud (40), his son Rishi Varan Goud (12), and his brother-in-law Sai Goud (35), all residents of Boduga Bhupathipur village in Havelighanapur Mandal. The incident happened while they were returning home after attending an event in Rangampeta village. Police registered a case and have launched an investigation. The bodies have been taken to Medak Government Hospital for post-mortem.

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Medak Highway Road AccidentMedakKolcharamRTC Bus Motorcycle CollisionTelangana Fatal Road Crash
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