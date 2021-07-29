Three new mandals proposed in Telangana

Telangana government on Wednesday issued a preliminary notification proposing new revenue mandals in the state.



"In the interest of better administration and development of concerned areas, three new mandals -- Gundumal and Kothapalle in Narayanpet and Dudyal in Vikarabad are proposed," the notification said.

It also invited objections or suggestions on the proposal from the persons residing in the villages/mandals/revenue division/district within 30 days.

Gundumal has been proposed as mandal with 10 villages, Kothapalle with 11 villages and Dudyal of Tandur revenue division in Vikarabad with 12 villages. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the respective district collectors to receive objections and suggestions within 30 days.