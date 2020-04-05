Three-year imprisonment for spreading fake news: Hyderabad police

The Cybercrime police said that those who are spreading fake news or rumours through social media platforms will be awarded three-year imprisonment.

"So far, around 20 people were served notices and the imprisonment will vary from one day to three years," said cybercrime ACP KVM Prasad. Special teams have been deployed to recognize those creating rumours and circulating them. The offenders who sharing posts through the Whatsapp group can be found by the reverse engineering method.

And the admin of the Whatsapp groups will also be punished for encouraging such kind of posts. The cybercrime police advised the Whatsapp group admins to check the fact of the post before sharing it.