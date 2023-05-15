Live
- Congress observers meet Kharge, hold deliberations over govt formation in Karnataka
- Supreme Court agrees to examine AP govt plea against NGT order on Avulapalli reservoir
- Shivakumar cancels Delhi trip due to 'ill-health'
- Excise case: 'Sisodia destroyed Cabinet Note file containing legal opinion', says CBI
- Top officials review G-20 arrangements in Kashmir
- Minister Malla Reddy launches Chief Minister Cup 2023 competitions
- NIA raids 13 locations in J&K in terror funding case
- Contest in the Telangana between BRS and Congress: CPI
- Congress, Sena-UBT slam govt after SEBI tells Supreme Court that it was not probing Adani Group since 2016
- Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar 'rift' invented, they are united on Karnataka's progress: DKS' strategist
Tirupati-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express train to run with 16 coaches from May 17
- Kishan Reddy took to Twitter and announced that an extra 16 coaches will be added to the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from May 17
- He also stated that the 20701 SC-TPTY train will depart 15 minutes later at 6:15 AM from Secunderabad station and arrive at Tirupati at the same time of 14:30
Tirumala/Hyderabad: Due to heavy rush and demand from the passengers in Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train,
Union Minister Kishan Reddy questioned railway officials over the reducing the number of coaches and said he is in talks with South Central Railways to add 16 more coaches for the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.
Kishan Reddy took to Twitter and announced that an extra 16 coaches will be added to the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from May 17.
“Owing to persistent demand from passengers and 100% occupancy, I am glad to announce that starting Wednesday, 17th May the 20701/20702 Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad #VandeBharat Express will be running with 16 coaches instead of 8.” tweeted Union Minister Kishan Reddy.
He also stated that the 20701 SC-TPTY train will depart 15 minutes later at 6:15 AM from Secunderabad station and arrive at Tirupati at the same time of 14:30. The return train will start from Tirupati at 15:15 hrs and reach Secunderabad 15 minutes earlier at 23:30 hrs.
It is reported that the passengers and pilgrims traveling to Tirumala have faced inconveniences in making reservations. The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express has eight coaches: seven AC coaches and one executive coach. Earlier, several complaints were raised over the issue with Union Minister Kishan Reddy.