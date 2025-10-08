TLSA’s ‘Mediation for the Nation’ campaign settles 575 cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) successfully concluded on Tuesday the nationwide campaign ‘Mediation for the Nation’, a 90-day intensive drive aimed at resolving pending legal disputes through mediation. The initiative, conceptualized by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in collaboration with the Mediation & Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Supreme Court of India, was conducted under the guidance of Chief Justice of India and Justice Surya Kant, Executive Chairman of NALSA and Chairman of MCPC.

The campaign ran from July 1 to September 30, 2025, across the Taluka, District, and High Courts, focusing on amicable settlement of cases such as matrimonial disputes, accident claims, domestic violence, cheque bounce, commercial and service matters, criminal compoundable cases, consumer disputes, debt recovery, partition, eviction, land acquisition, and other suitable civil cases.

In Telangana, the High Court issued a circular directing TSLSA to implement the campaign guidelines. TSLSA, in turn, instructed all District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), Industrial Tribunals, and Labour Courts to identify and refer eligible cases to mediation centres.

A virtual interaction meet was convened on August 12, 2025, by Justice P. Sam Koshy, Judge of the High Court and Executive Chairman of TSLSA, with Chairpersons and Secretaries of DLSAs.