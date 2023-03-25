Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Bharat Jagruthi president and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha unveiled a poster here on Friday, demanding the introduction of women's reservation Bill in Parliament. According to a release here, Kavitha, who has recently held a day-long hunger strike and also organised a round table discussion with various political parties and organisations in New Delhi, said that the Bharat Jagruthi had decided to intensify its agitation in the support of the Women's Reservation Bill and as part of its action plan, it would conduct various programmes, including a missed call and post card campaign and organising meetings with academicians and professors at colleges and universities, across the country in the days to come. Read More

2. Siddipet: The Siddipet integrated veg and non-veg market added another feather to its cap by securing ISO mark on Friday for making available all items, including fresh vegetables, and maintaining hygiene and a comprehensive working system. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court's division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Friday issued notices to the Chief Election Commissioner, Chief Electoral Officer, State Election Commission and the Commissioner, Panchayati Raj department, directing them to respond to notices by April 20, furnishing reasons for not holding elections to local bodies as the last polls were held in 2019. Read More

4. Hyderabad: In a major relief to power consumers, the Telangana government has decided to pay Rs 12,718.40 crore true-up charges to Discoms. There will not be any change in the retail supply tariff for the financial year 2023-24. In a relief to religious structures, power tariff for temples, masjids, churches, gurudwaras and crematoriums also reduced. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The Telangana Government's effort to strengthen the health sector was yielding positive results. Four districts – Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, and Khammam – have received awards for the progress made in the elimination of TB at the "One World TB Summit. The summit was organized by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday on the occasion of World TB Day. Read More



