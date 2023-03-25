ISO mark for Siddipet integrated market

Siddipet: The Siddipet integrated veg and non-veg market added another feather to its cap by securing ISO mark on Friday for making available all items, including fresh vegetables, and maintaining hygiene and a comprehensive working system.

Congratulating the market's ruling dispensation, Finance Minister T Harish Rao stated that 'with determination anything can be achieved'.

He said getting the ISO mark showed people's use of the market after feeling the need for making available pure and quality vegetables and non-veg items. "It will grow with the same commitment as witnessed while establishing the market. It will help ensure good health of people".