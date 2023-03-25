  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

ISO mark for Siddipet integrated market

ISO mark for Siddipet integrated market
x

ISO mark for Siddipet integrated market

Highlights

The Siddipet integrated veg and non-veg market added another feather to its cap by securing ISO mark on Friday for making available all items, including fresh vegetables, and maintaining hygiene and a comprehensive working system.

Siddipet: The Siddipet integrated veg and non-veg market added another feather to its cap by securing ISO mark on Friday for making available all items, including fresh vegetables, and maintaining hygiene and a comprehensive working system.

Congratulating the market's ruling dispensation, Finance Minister T Harish Rao stated that 'with determination anything can be achieved'.

He said getting the ISO mark showed people's use of the market after feeling the need for making available pure and quality vegetables and non-veg items. "It will grow with the same commitment as witnessed while establishing the market. It will help ensure good health of people".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X