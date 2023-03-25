Kavitha unveils poster on women's quota bill

Hyderabad: Bharat Jagruthi president and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha unveiled a poster here on Friday, demanding the introduction of women's reservation Bill in Parliament. According to a release here, Kavitha, who has recently held a day-long hunger strike and also organised a round table discussion with various political parties and organisations in New Delhi, said that the Bharat Jagruthi had decided to intensify its agitation in the support of the Women's Reservation Bill and as part of its action plan, it would conduct various programmes, including a missed call and post card campaign and organising meetings with academicians and professors at colleges and universities, across the country in the days to come.

The Bharat Jagruthi under the leadership of Kavitha will conduct three programmes across the country next month to further the demand for Women's Reservation Bill. She will also write postcards and letters to academicians and professors in support of women's reservation bill. The MLC said that since the BJP government at the Centre had full strength in the Parliament, the Women's Reservation Bill should be introduced and passed immediately.



