Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: ICAR-CRIDA has developed an aApp on Farmers Distress Index under NABARD-funded research project on 'Farmers Distress and PMFBY. This project is led by Dr.AAmarender Reddy, Principal Scientist and Head, Section of Design and Analysis, ICAR-CRIDA, Hyderabad. Dr. T. Mohapatra, former Director General, ICAR released the app on the occasion in presence of Dr SK Choudhary, Deputy Director General (online), ICAR, Dr Dr V K Singh, Director, CRIDA, and Dr Rajbhir Singh, ADG (online), ICAR. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate has locked horns with the Telangana government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the TSPSC paper leak case. The ED has lodged a complaint with the local court against SIT for not cooperating in the probe launched simultaneous by the Central agency. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader A Maheshwar Reddy gave a big jolt to the Telangana Congress by joining BJP on Thursday in New Delhi. He left the party which is in trouble as leaders feel the saffron party is seeking to poach strong Congressmen in districts in coming days. Read More

4. Hyderabad: What did the SSCL team focus on during its two-day visit to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant? According to VSP sources, the team of three directors and two general managers from the SCCL interacted with the VSP directors of the commercial, finance and operations wings on the first day, followed by a visit to the plant on the second day. They focussed more on the coal linkage from its Talcher Coalfield located in Angul district of Odisha. It is learnt that during its interaction with the VSP officials, the SSCL team has not shown any sign of making huge investments. Coal linkage, the sources said, can help VSP to fire 500 MW power generation. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday afternoon held a full court farewell in the first court hall to Justice A Venkateswara Reddy on attaining the age of superannuation. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said it is predetermined that no office is permanent. "Justice Reddy significantly delivered so many judgments; 3,377 judgements in main cases. Read More



