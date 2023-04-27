Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Siddipet : Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday sought to assure hailstorm-hit farmers not to lose hope as the government would come to their rescue. Speaking after inspecting crops damaged in hailstorm at Nancharupalli, Bukrichepyala, Ponnala, Ennaspalli, Tadkapalli, Venkatapur, Busnapur, Irkod, Timmapur, Peddagundavelli, Dumpalapalli, Dubbaka, along with MP K Prabhakar Reddy, he described as 'unfortunate' the loss suffered by farmers in sudden and unseasonal hailstorm/rain at harvesting stage. "Their toil has failed to yield results", Rao observed. Read More

2. Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy launched the Palle Nidra programme as part of his people to people contact in rural areas to know their problems and resolve them then and there. The minister visited Gunta Thanda in Appaipally village on Wednesday and inspected the BT road constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore from Appaipally to Gunta Thanda. Read More

3. Mahbubanagar: Heavy rains accompanied by hail storm and thunder bolts wreaked havoc and killed many animals and destroyed standing paddy and maize crops over hundreds of acres during the past 24 hours in the district. Read More

4. Khammam: BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the government sanction Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation for damaged crops in the district. He visited the district along with State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, district party president Galla Satyanarayana, oarliamentary convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, and other leaders. Read More

5. Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has expressed his concern over the delay in grain purchases and has ordered officials to speed up the procurement process. The Minister conducted a review with officials from various departments, millers, and transport contractors at the Suryapet District Collector's office, along with District Collector Venkatarao, Spirajendra Prasad, and Additional Collector Mohan Rao. Read More



