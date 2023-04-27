Khammam: BJP demands Rs 50,000 compensation to farmers

Khammam: BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the government sanction Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation for damaged crops in the district.

He visited the district along with State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, district party president Galla Satyanarayana, oarliamentary convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, and other leaders.

Ponguleti inspected damaged crops damaged by untimely rains in Ravinuthala village under Bonakal mandal.

He interacted with farmers and extended support to them. Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti expressed anger at the BRS government. He said the BRS government utterly failed to extend help to farmers. He said the farmers of paddy, chilly, and maize suffered huge losses due to untimely rains in the district. But no BRS leader or Minister visited to inspect the damaged crops. He said, the BRS leaders used the people and farmers for political purposes, but they do not support them when they need.