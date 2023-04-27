Siddipet: Government will come to rescue of farmers, says Health Minister T Harish Rao

Siddipet : Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday sought to assure hailstorm-hit farmers not to lose hope as the government would come to their rescue. Speaking after inspecting crops damaged in hailstorm at Nancharupalli, Bukrichepyala, Ponnala, Ennaspalli, Tadkapalli, Venkatapur, Busnapur, Irkod, Timmapur, Peddagundavelli, Dumpalapalli, Dubbaka, along with MP K Prabhakar Reddy, he described as 'unfortunate' the loss suffered by farmers in sudden and unseasonal hailstorm/rain at harvesting stage. "Their toil has failed to yield results", Rao observed.

He said the severe crop damage was unprecedented in the district, while pointing out that the government was pro-farmer as was the CM. "KCR has sent me to inspect the crop damage and come to rescue of farmers. Farmers should be bold and not lose confidence, as the government would provide relief at Rs.10,000/acre". He said the initial assessment showed the crop loss at 35,000 acres; it would be 40,000 acres, although full details are yet to be received.

The minister advised farmers to give details of crop loss to the visiting officials, "not even one farmer should miss out", he stressed, while recalling that the government had spent thousands of crore to provide quality power during the Yasangi season by purchasing from private exchanges and offered Rythu Bandhu; yet farmers lost at harvesting stage because of vagaries of cruel nature.

Rao expressed anguish at the loss despite toil by farmers. He recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had already instructed the Chief Secretary to do the needful. "State ministers were touring the districts affected by hailstorm trying to give confidence to farmers that the government would stand by them.