Tool design extension centre to be set up in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka informed that the Central government has sanctioned Rs 20 crores for the establishment of Central Institute of Tool Design Extension and Training Centre in Karimnagar district.



He held a review meeting with the representatives of Hyderabad Central Institute of Tool Design Extension and Training Centre, District Industries Centre and Markfed officials over the establishment of the Centre in Karimnagar, at his chamber in the Collectorate here on Friday.

Addressing the officials, Collector Shashanka said that training in manufacturing Industrial tools will be provided to the students, who are pursuing engineering, polytechnic and ITI courses in the centre. The establishment of this centre in Karimnagar not only helps for the development of industrial sector in the district but also will be very helpful for the students studying engineering, polytechnic and ITI to develop their innovative and creative skills, he said.

The responsibility of identifying suitable and vacant land to set up the centre should be handed over to the representatives of Hyderabad Central Institute of Tool Design Extension Centre, the Collector ordered.

Hyderabad Central Institute of Took Design Extension Centre Joint Directors Uday and S Rama Krishna, District Industrial Centre Promotional Officer Madhu Latha and Markfed Managing Director Shyam were present along with others.