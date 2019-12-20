Top cop surprises tribal folk says SP Sangram Singh G Patil

Bhupalpally: The 500-odd people predominantly of Gotti Koya tribe, who turned up at mega health camp at Pegadapally, a nondescript village under Mahamutharam mandal, were a surprised a lot on Thursday, seeing the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh G Patil donning the role of a doctor.

The doctor-turned-Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sangram Singh, who gave a pleasant surprise to the Adivasis and won their hearts through his 'humane' approach. It may be mentioned here that Sangram Singh was a MBBS doctor before took up the police job.

In fact, he was instrumental in organising the mega health camp by inviting doctors with the help of the Indian Medial Association (IMA), Warangal, and the Druggist and Chemist Association. After the health check-up, the villagers were given medicines free of cost. This apart, the SP distributed 200 blankets to the poor.

Sangram Singh told the villagers to ensure their surroundings are kept clean so that they could not fall prey to contagious diseases. He told the Gotti Koyas to focus on providing education to their wards. "Development of the community is only possible through education," he stated, referring to the State government's initiatives to provide free educational facilities to them.

The SP told the Gotti Koyas to bring their problems to the notice of the administration so that they can get a relief. He said that police department is not just the safety and security of the people, but it also cares about the health of the people. He thanked the IMA for sending 15 doctors to the medical camp.

Mulugu OSD Suresh Kumar, Bhupalpally Additional SP Srinivasulu, Bhupalpally OSD Shobhan Kumar, Kataram and Bhupalpally DSPs B Kishan and Sampath Rao and IMA Warangal President Dr K Srinivas were among others present.