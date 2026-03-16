Top priority to Muslims’ welfare: CM

Hyderabad: Assertingthat the Congress government has accorded top priority to the welfare and development of the Muslim community in the Telangana State, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, seeking to strike a chord, observed: “The government is seeking your (Muslims) blessings". The Chief Minister highlighted the allocation of substantial funds to the Muslim minorities in every initiative of the government.

Participating at an iftar hosted by the state government for Muslims on Sunday, the Chief Minister observed, “Ramzan is the holy month of spiritual purification. It is a delightful moment that the government is hosting iftar to the fasting Muslim brothers and sisters.”

During the rule of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, four per cent reservations were provided to the minorities which improved their access to education and employment. "This is your government and I am your brother,” he remarked.

CM Revanth Reddy said: “Let us all stand united to take Telangana forward and develop India’s youngest state as number one in the country”. The Chief Minister claimed that “some political forces were conspiring to create communal tension by dividing people on the basis of religion”. Revanth Reddy remarked: “We must foster brotherhood and live together in communal harmony. All the religions must stand united to take the country forward”. He warned those attempting to “sow discord among religious communities”. The Chief Minister listed the posts given to members from the Muslim community, including Azharuddin as a Minister, senior leader Shabbir Ali as Government Advisor and Corporation posts to eight minority leaders. Further, recognising talent of sportspersons, famous Indian cricketer Siraj was given a DSP post and Rs 2 crore reward to world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.