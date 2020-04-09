Total Lockdown in 12 coronavirus hotspots in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The authorities have identified 12 hotspots in the city and decided to put these areas under complete lockdown. The GHMC officials said that stringent restrictions have been imposed on the movement of the people as 89 cases reported from these areas.

The 12 areas include Ramgopalpet near Paradise, Shaikhpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Kukatpally, Yousufguda, Chandanagar and several others. The residential and commercial localities among these areas will be now completely sealed.

As many as 63 positive cases have been identified from 593 people in theses areas who returned from Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. The officials also screened the family members of 63 cases and 45 positive cases were added.

On Wednesday, the GHMC officials asked the police to put up barricades and additional forces to restrict the movement of people in these areas. GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said that people from outside will be not allowed to enter into these areas.