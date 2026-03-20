TPCC chief announces 14 Dist Cong Committes

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud announced DCC Committees for 14 districts on Thursday. The TPCC Chief released the names of the DCC Committees. The districts are--Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Peddpalli,.Medak, Nirmal, Khammam, Kamareddy, Mancheiral, Adilabad, Wanaparthy, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nizamabad corporation, Yadadri Bhongir.

Mahesh Kumar Goud extended Ugadi greetings on the occasion of Parabhava Nama Samvatsara to party leaders and their families.

In a message, he also congratulated leaders who were recently inducted into the District Congress Committee (DCC) Executive Committee as part of the ‘Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan’, an organisational strengthening initiative of the All India Congress Party.

Goud stated that the appointments were made in recognition of the members’ dedicated and active service to the Congress party over the years. He emphasized that the Congress, with its 140-year legacy rooted in strong democratic values, continues to rely on committed leaders to further its mission. Expressing confidence in the newly appointed members, the TPCC chief said he believes they will continue to work with greater enthusiasm and commitment towards the party’s growth and organisational development in the coming days.