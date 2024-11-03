TPCC chief asks party workers to ensure successful caste census

Hyderabad: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud has instructed Congress workers across Hyderabad district to ensure efficient coordination for a successful caste census being conducted by the State government.

Addressing a meeting organised by Hyderabad DCC president Mohammed Waliullah Sameer at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Mahesh Goud highlighted the need for a caste-based census in India, underscoring the importance of wealth distribution in line with population proportions. He stated the Congress government had initiated a dialogue on the census to ensure fair representation in welfare and development schemes. Mahesh Goud noted that Congress held simultaneous meetings in all districts on Saturday, bringing together intellectuals, student leaders, and community representatives to discuss the upcoming caste census.

In his remarks, Hyderabad DCC chief Waliullah Sameer stressed that every Congress worker in Hyderabad would contribute to achieving 100% survey coverage. He mentioned that the Congress party aims to educate the public on the welfare and development objectives of the census and plans to establish ward-level teams for streamlined coordination

Waliullah Sameer noted that nearly 14 socially and economically disadvantaged groups among Muslims are classified as BC-E in Telangana. He urged Muslims, who constitute around 70% of the Old City’s population, to identify themselves as BC-E during the census. He listed key groups under BC-E, including Shaik, Siddi, Labbi, Turka Kasha, Pakeerla, Dhobi Muslim, Gosangi Muslim, Nai Muslim, Darvesh, and Fakeer. He also advised Syed, Pathan, Shia, and other groups not currently within BC-E to ensure accurate self-identification, as this data will assist the government in planning targeted welfare initiatives.

The Hyderabad DCC chief expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm shown by Congress cadres in supporting this initiative. He announced that an awareness campaign would be launched to guarantee the full participation of all families in the Old City. With almost 90% of the Old City population facing economic challenges, he emphasised that the caste census would aid in securing fair representation in welfare and development programs.

Commending Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Waliullah Sameer lauded his swift action in implementing the caste census. He highlighted Revanth Reddy’s commitment to Hyderabad’s development, mentioning the Musi Riverfront beautification project as a transformative effort poised to bring economic benefits to Old City residents. Further, he said the Congress government initiated the works on the Metro Rail works in the old city.

Waliullah Sameer also felicitated TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud on his recent appointment, pledging full cooperation and support for his leadership.