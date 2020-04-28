TPCC Chief cautions KCR against self-certification on Corona free status

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed shock over Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to declare 21 districts as Coronavirus free without even conducting the adequate number of tests.

"State Government is not conducting the test for secondary contacts of those found positive for Covid-19. There are many complaints that people without any travel history were not being tested although they have clear symptoms of Coronavirus. Testing for asymptomatic persons has reportedly been stopped long back. Therefore, without conducting tests for suspects, is it fair on the part of State Government to declare a district 'Coronavirus free'?" he asked.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was addressing a meeting at Tappa Chabutra in Karwan constituency after distributing food and other essential commodities among poor people on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that recently, a woman journalist was initially refused Covid-19 tests although she had symptoms. She was reportedly told that she was young and her body can fight out the virus. He alleged that thousands of people with Covid-19 symptoms were being turned away. "This is complete mishandling of the Coronavirus situation by the Chief Minister. He should clarify why the State Government was so reluctant to conducting tests? Is it due to lack of funds, testing kits or the courage to face the reality and truth?" he asked.

The TPCC Chief said any negligence in handling Coronavirus would prove fatal for the entire population. "If the Chief Minister is fully confident that 21 districts in Telangana would be Corona-free, then he should also announce the lifting of lockdown in those districts. CM KCR should give a guarantee that there will be the recurrence of Corona in these districts. There will be zero cases if you don't test anyone. But that's not the right approach," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy advised CM KCR not to act like a medical expert. "KCR initially described Corona as the normal flu. He claimed that it could be treated with a Paracetamol. He even predicted that the virus will die in temperatures above 22 degrees Celsius. He was proved wrong on all counts. Therefore, the Chief Minister should not go for self-certification on this highly sensitive issue," he said.

"An independent agency, comprising of experts from the field of science and medicine, should certify whether or not an area is free from Coronavirus," he demanded.

Speaking about the relief measures, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that except for 12 kg rice per person and Rs. 1500 per family having White Ration Card, TS Govt did not help anyone else. "There is nothing for the middle class, salaried class or other taxpayers. Lakhs of people have lost their jobs due to lockdown. KCR Govt did not even assess the damages or losses caused due to lockdown. State Govt should immediately start implementing the promised 'Unemployment Allowance' of Rs. 3,016 per month," he demanded.