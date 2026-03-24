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TPCC chief Mahesh Goud meets Jeevan Reddy to pacify him

  • Created On:  24 March 2026 12:12 PM IST
TPCC chief Mahesh Goud meets Jeevan Reddy to pacify him
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Senior Congress leader Jeevan Reddy has indicated his departure from the party, despite last-minute efforts by Telangana PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and other senior leaders to persuade him to reconsider.

TPCC Goud, along with AICC Secretary Sachin Sawant and party Whip Adi Srinivas, visited his residence in an attempt to pacify Reddy. Speaking after the meeting, Goud acknowledged that Reddy was deeply aggrieved by certain political decisions within the party, particularly feeling that both he and his supporters had been treated unfairly.

Goud said efforts had been made to engage Reddy in dialogue, including facilitating discussions with senior leader Meenakshi Natarajan. He expressed hope that Reddy would remain in the party and assured that his experience would be duly recognised.

However, shortly after the delegation left, Reddy stepped out and made a decisive announcement, stating that it would be his final day in the Congress party. He also confirmed that a previously scheduled meeting would go ahead as planned.

Tags

T. Jeevan ReddyTelangana Congress ResignationMahesh Kumar GoudJagtial PoliticsBRS Entry
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