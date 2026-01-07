TPCC chief meets CM, discusses municipal poll strategy

Hyderabad: TPCC President and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud met with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Assembly on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed several key issues for an hour, primarily focusing on the agenda items for the TPCC extended executive committee meeting to be held at Gandhi Bhavan on January 8.

The Chief Minister and PCC President deliberated on protest programmes against the Central government’s proposed move to abolish and rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGA). They also discussed the recent agreement on Krishna and Godavari river waters. PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the government had provided good information to the public regarding this agreement.

The discussion also focused on the upcoming municipal elections. It was decided that the selection of division and ward candidates across the state would be conducted in a systematic manner. Proposals for six candidates from each ward and division will be received, followed by surveys to select the most suitable candidates.

The leaders agreed to take all necessary measures to secure a majority of seats in the municipal elections.