TPCC chief pans Pawan Kalyan for casting an ‘evil eye’ on TG

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Jana Sena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, referring to him as ‘Disti Kalyan’ and alleging that he harbours hostility towards Telangana.

Addressing the media, Mahesh Kumar Goud accused Pawan Kalyan of making derogatory remarks against Telangana and questioned his relevance in the state. “What work does Pawan Kalyan have in Telangana?” the TPCC chief asked, asserting that it would be better for him to confine his politics to Andhra Pradesh.

He criticised Telangana BJP leaders for inviting Pawan Kalyan to campaign in the municipal elections, alleging that the BJP was attempting to polarise voters on the basis of caste and religion. “The people of Telangana will not succumb to BJP’s hatred politics,” he said.

Mahesh Goud also took a swipe at the BJP, stating that the party had to bring its national president to Telangana due to its weak position in the state. He pointed out that the BJP failed to even retain its deposit in the Jubilee Hills by-election and questioned what the Centre had given Telangana despite the state electing eight BJP MPs.

Accusing the BJP-led Centre of diverting taxes paid by Telangana to Gujarat and obstructing BC welfare laws, he alleged that several commitments under the State Reorganisation Act remained unfulfilled.

He cited issues such as the Bayyaram Steel Plant, national status to irrigation projects, Navodaya schools, an IIM, and neglect of major infrastructure projects, including the RRR road, Metro Rail, and Musi river development. The TPCC chief claimed Telangana received far less than its due share of central funds and GST returns over the past five years, despite contributing significantly to the national economy. He further alleged that the Centre was violating the spirit of federalism by favouring northern states in the Union Budget.

Accusing the BJP of exploiting communal incidents like the Bhainsa riots for electoral gains, Mahesh Goud said the Congress was seeking votes based on development and welfare. He appealed to the people of Telangana to exercise discretion while voting in the upcoming municipal elections.