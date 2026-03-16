TPCC working president post likely for Sunitha Rao

Hyderabad: OutgoingTelangana Mahila Congress president Mogili Sunitha Rao is likely to be appointed as a TPCC working president under the women’s quota, according to party sources. Currently, former Minister J Geetha Reddy is serving as a TPCC working president in the women’s quota. The tenures of the present TPCC working presidents have already ended, but the party has not appointed new working presidents for the last two years. However, the All India Mahila Congress has reportedly recommended the TPCC to provide a place for Mogili Sunitha Rao whenever the party appoints new working presidents.

Mahesh Kumar Goud was promoted and officially appointed as TPCC President on 6 September 2024, succeeding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

However, new working presidents have not been appointed since, with the party citing that the role was not immediately necessary while in power.

It may be recalled that the new Telangana Mahila Congress president Errabelli Swarna assumed charge on Sunday in the presence of TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, and senior leaders.

Meanwhile, Mogili Sunitha Rao is also reportedly expecting consideration for the position of Telangana State Women Commission chairperson. Despite these developments, the timing for formal appointments of the new TPCC working presidents remains uncertain. The recommendation highlights the focus of the party on maintaining female representation within the state leadership structure as they navigate future organisational changes.