Tractor mows down 2 students, 1 battling for life

Medak: In a tragic mishap, two school-going students were killed in a road accident as a tractor mowed them down. The incident took place at Rangampet village of Kulcharam Mandal on Tuesday. In the mishap another student was grievously injured. The deceased were identified as Shivaipally Jaswanth (15), a ninth Class student, and Turpatla Rajinikanth (13), an eighth-class student. The injured was identified as Ram Charan.

The mishap took place when the trio was proceeding to Social Welfare Residential Hostel from Zilla Parishad High School Rangampet, a tractor ran over them. While Jaswanth died on the spot, Rajnikanth died while undergoing treatment in Area Hospital Medak an hour later. Meanwhile, Charan was battling for life.

The reckless driving by the tractor driver claimed two lives. The Kulcharam Police have registered a case and took up investigation.