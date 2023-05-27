Live
- "Very Excited, But...": Meet The Scientist Who Will Spend A Year On 'Mars'
- Weather update: Parts of Andhra Pradesh to receive rains for three days
- TDP Mahanadu: Will release the first phase of manifesto tomorrow, says Naidu
- Tractor mows down farmer sleeping under tarpaulin cover in Karimnagar
- Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot urges immediate aid for rain affected people
- For the Year, 2023, No New launches from Mahindra: Thar 5-door Launch expected in 2024
- Tesla Model Y is the World Best Selling Electric Car as per Reports
- Tata Motor’s First to Introduce Twin-Cylinder CNG Technology in Indian Market
- Telangana man arrested for rash driving near Morjim beach in Goa
- Odisha: Minor among two trampled to death by elephants in separate incidents
Tractor mows down farmer sleeping under tarpaulin cover in Karimnagar
The driver was not aware of the farmer sleeping under the tarpaulin cover and ran over him with the tractor
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a farmer identified as Uppuleti Mondaiah (60) in Karimnagar died after a tractor loaded with paddy mowed him down while he was sleeping under a tarpaulin cover.
This incident took place in Vachunur of Thimmapur mandal on Saturday morning
It is learnt that the 60-year-old brought his crop to the IKP purchasing centre two days ago. The weighing of paddy began at 3 am in the morning and the farmer slept at the centre by covering himself with a tarpaulin cover.
However, the driver, who was shifting the paddy to the rice mill in a tractor was not aware of Mondaiah sleeping under the cover and drove the tractor over him.
Mondaiah died on the spot following which police registered a case and shifted the body to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy.