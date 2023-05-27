Tractor mows down farmer sleeping under tarpaulin cover in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a farmer identified as Uppuleti Mondaiah (60) in Karimnagar died after a tractor loaded with paddy mowed him down while he was sleeping under a tarpaulin cover.

This incident took place in Vachunur of Thimmapur mandal on Saturday morning

It is learnt that the 60-year-old brought his crop to the IKP purchasing centre two days ago. The weighing of paddy began at 3 am in the morning and the farmer slept at the centre by covering himself with a tarpaulin cover.

However, the driver, who was shifting the paddy to the rice mill in a tractor was not aware of Mondaiah sleeping under the cover and drove the tractor over him.

Mondaiah died on the spot following which police registered a case and shifted the body to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy.