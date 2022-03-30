Trade unions' bandh successful

Khammam: Protests by Left and other political parties continued in erstwhile Khammam district on the second day of the two-day nationwide strike on Tuesday.

A massive protest rally was taken out by trade unions of the Left, TRS, Congress and other parties and a human chain was formed at ZP centre in Khammam. Municipal workers boycotted work and held a dharna in front of the municipal office.

Addressing a gathering, CITU district general secretary Kalyana Venkateswar Rao, AITUC district secretary BG Clement, IFTU district secretary G Ramaiah and TRSKV district leaders Palvancha Krishna demanded the BJP government at the Centre to repeal the four labour codes brought by the government.

They said that workers and employees have voluntarily participated in the nationwide general strike on March 28 and 29 under the aegis of the National Federation of Central Trade Unions to protest against the anti-people policies of the Central government.

No government could survive by troubling the workers. The Indian working class fought for and achieved labour laws over the past 150 years, but the Centre amended them to bring the four labour codes in favour of corporate companies, they alleged with a warning that the BJP government would be taught a fitting lesson by the workers in the coming days.

In Kothagudem, the advocates boycotted the court in support of the bandh. Congress, CPI and other parties' leaders took out protest rallies in Kothagudem, Paloncha and other places. TPCC member Adavalli Krishna demanded the Centre to roll back the hike in petroleum products.