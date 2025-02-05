Traders raise stink over unhygienic condition at market yard

Warangal: Demanding basic amenities in Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard, the traders, clerical staff and hamalis staged a protest on Tuesday.

The death of a trader Kadari Sadanandam due to heart stroke triggered the protest at the market yard.

Warangal Chamber of Commerce president B Ravinder Reddy criticised the marketing department for not providing basic amenities at the market yard. “Farmers anywhere between 5,000 and 10,000 visit the market yard every day in addition to those working at the market yard. Dust and unhygienic conditions at the market yard making life difficult for them as they suffer from lung and other infections,” Reddy said.

He said that traders and staff are falling sick due to unhygienic conditions at the market yard. “The government is earning around Rs 50 crore a year as a tax from the trading. Hence, the onus is on the marketing department to set up an emergency healthcare centre at the market yard, besides ensuring hygienic conditions.” Further, he urged the authorities to spend 20 per cent of revenues on providing amenities at the market yard. Unfortunately, any expenditure has to be sanctioned by the State officials, Reddy said.

The protest was called off after an assurance given by G Lakshmi Bai, Director, Telangana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Reddy said. Later, the trading of chilli started at 11 am.