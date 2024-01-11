Traffic challans discount scheme extended till Jan 31

Hyderabad: The State government on December 26, 2023, had announced that all the pending traffic challans will be cleared by giving discount on the penalty amount pending against their vehicles on the directions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The State government also issued GO Rt. No. 652 of Transport, Roads & Building (Tr-1) Department on the same day declaring the waiver of fine amount of 80% for two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles, 90% for TSRTC buses and 60% for LMV/HMV vehicles on pending eChallans issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 to the vehicle owners in all the police Commissionerates and districts of Telangana as a onetime measure.

Keeping in view of the good news, there was huge rush, encouraging response and economic hardships faced by the public due to the Covid pandemic in the last two years, the Police Department has extended the last date till January 31 to get the pending e-challans cleared and those who want to get the pending challans cleared can use the online payment mode from till January 31. The vehicle owners were requested to avail the onetime opportunity.

The vehicle owners can find out the details of pending e-challans by visiting the web site www.echallan.tspolice.gov.in/publicview/

The discounted compounding fee can be paid through various payment gateways on different modes like Mee Seva, e Seva, T Wallet, Paytm, TS Online as well as the internet banking.

For queries on payment and other issues, vehicle owners may contact the following on Land lines/Mobile Phone/Official email. E Mail address: [email protected]

Helpline land line numbers: 040-27852721 / 040-27852772, Traffic Helpline on WhatsApp – 8712661690.