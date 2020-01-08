Traffic comes to a halt at Begumpet as security tightened up at US consulate

In the view of the tensions between Iran and the US, the city police have tightened up the security at the US consulate in Hyderabad to prevent any untoward incidents.

The security has led to the traffic jam on the Begumpet road following which the students and office goers caught in the traffic jam. However, the traffic police swung into action and took all the necessary steps to clear the traffic.

Tensions between two countries erupted after the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Security beefed up at all the US consulate's in the country after Iran retaliated and fired missiles at US troops in Iraq.