Traffic Curbs for Rama Navami Procession in Hyderabad

Traffic restrictions have been imposed across parts of Hyderabad on Friday in view of the Sri Rama Navami Shobhayatra, police officials announced.

Diversions will be in force from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM at several key junctions, and motorists have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid congestion. The procession is scheduled to begin at Sitarambagh and conclude at Hanuman Vyayamshala.

Around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the event and maintain law and order. Authorities stated that the entire route will be monitored using CCTV cameras and drones to enhance security.

Residents have been urged to plan their journeys in advance in light of the restrictions. Police have also sought public cooperation in adhering to the traffic regulations during the procession.

For real-time updates on traffic congestion and diversions, commuters are encouraged to follow the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s official account on the social media platform X (@HYDTP). In case of any traffic-related issues, citizens can contact the police helpline at 9010203626 for immediate assistance.