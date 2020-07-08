Traffic curbs in Hyderabad in view of Telangana secretariat demolition 

The traffic police have imposed restrictions on the movement of traffic in Hyderabad in the view of Telangana secretariat demolition. Roads leading towards secretariat have been closed since Tuesday after the government took up the demolition works. The police also tightened the security at the secretariat in the wake of protests by the opposition leaders against the demolition.

On Tuesday, the demolition of the building led to traffic congestion at the area. The police used heavy iron road blocks and the barbed-wire fencing to close all the roads towards the secretariat. The sudden traffic restrictions irked the commuters, office-goers and the people passing through Indira Park Road, Tank Bund Road, Telugu Talli Flyover, Khairathabad Flyover, Himayatnagar-Liberty road, Mint Compound Road, Minister's Road.

The demolition works have begun after the officials got a clearance from the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It is estimated that it would take 12-15 days to clear 25.5 acres of land for the new building construction. In order to build the Vastu-complaint new secretariat complex, the government acquired some land near the Mint Compound and also the building near the main gate.