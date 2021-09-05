Traffic halted on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway amid floods due to heavy rains



Amid heavy rains, Chintalacheruvu near Abdullapurmet, a suburb of Hyderabad, was flooded on Saturday night. The people and motorists are facing severe problems due to the floods on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. Traffic on the highway was paralyzed this morning due to heavy floods. Meanwhile, local police are regulating traffic. This caused vehicles to move slowly forward in the area. On the other hand, on the way from Batasingaram to Majidpur, streams are overflowing. Police set up barricades at the canals and stopped traffic.



Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the rain has once again created havoc in the city. City dwellers were shaken by the rain that occurred from noon to midnight yesterday. The Meteorological Office has warned of heavy to very heavy rains for another four days and advised people to be vigilant. The people faced many difficulties due to the rain that fell yesterday and low-lying areas were once again inundated.

The Moosarambag Bridge was submerged due to a flood coming from above. As a result, traffic between Amberpet and Dilsukhnagar was suspended till evening. In many places, floodwaters have reached homes. Water reached the excise office in Amberpet. On the other hand Siddipet, Medak, Yadadri, and Bhuvanagiri districts also received heavy rains. Kurmaguda (Saidabad) in Hyderabad received the highest rainfall of 10.4 cm. The Himayat Sagar and Gandipet reservoirs are filled and water is being released downstream.

The meteorological department has forecasted low pressure in the northern Bay of Bengal tomorrow. In addition, there is another surface periodicity of 2.1 km above Chhattisgarh. Under the influence of these, monsoons are moving actively in Telangana. Authorities said heavy to very heavy rains were expected in a few hours due to the storm.