Traffic police caught over 536 drunk and drive offenders

Hyderabad: The city traffic police caught 536 drivers, who were driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The traffic police stepped up the enforcement and conducted a large-scale drunk and driving test in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. In Hyderabad limits, the police in a drive against the drunk and driving caught 305 offenders on January 16 and 17. Of the total offenders, 242 were two-wheelers, 26 were three-wheelers, 37 were four-wheelers and other vehicles.

As many as 32 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and above.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police nabbed a total of 231 individuals in a drive conducted over the weekend. Police nabbed 187 two-wheeler riders, 15 three-wheeler drivers and 29 four-wheeler drivers.

In the last week (January 12 to 17), a total 45 DD cases were disposed of in the courts, in which 40 persons were penalised and five persons were assigned social service as part of the penalty.

The police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail, along with a fine, said the police officer.