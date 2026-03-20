Traffic restrictions for Jummat-ul-Vida

Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in connection with Jummat-ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramzan month) prayers at Mecca Masjid, Charminar, the main roads from Charminar towards Madina, Murgi chowk and Shalibanda will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

The traffic will be closed from 8am to 4pm on Friday. Traffic will be diverted at the points - Charminar Zone: MADINA JUNCTION:- The traffic coming from the Nayapul side towards the Charminar will be diverted at Madina junction towards City College. HIMMATPURA:- The traffic coming from the Nagulchintha / Shalibanda areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction, towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side).

CHOWK MAIDAN KAMAN:- The traffic coming from the Chowk Maidan towards Charminar will be diverted towards Kotla Aliza or Moghalpura Sides.

MOTIGALLI:- The traffic coming from the Moosabowli areas towards Charminar, and it will be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwath ground , Rajesh Medical Hall Shalibanda, and Fathe Darwaza Road

ETEBAR CHOWK:- The traffic coming from the Etebar Chowk areas towards Gulzarhouse will be diverted at Etebar Chowk, towards Mandi Miralam Market or Bibi Bazar.

SHER E BATIL KAMAN:- The traffic coming from Mitti Ka Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted from Mitti-ke-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High court road / Khilwath.

LAKKAD KOTE (OLD CP OFFICE JUNCTION) The traffic coming from APAT side will be diverted at Lakkad Kote and sent towards (Old CP Office lane), towards Mandi Mirlam Market. (need basis)

Furthermore, the devotees will park their vehicles at Gulzar Function Hall, Mufid Ul Anam Grounds, Charminar Bus terminal, AU Hospital parking, Khilwat Ground.

City Buses going towards Charminar will be terminated at Afzalgunj Bus Stop. RTC buses going to districts via Nayapool, Madina from MGBS, Imlibun will proceed via: Chadarghat Rotary Nalgonda X – Chanchalguda – Saidabad T Junction - I.S Sadan – DMRL Junction – Midhani Junction – MBNR Fly over – Bandlaguda – towards Aramghar.

Meanwhile, in Secunderabad Zone - the Subhash Road in Secunderabad (between Mahankali L&O PS and Old Ramgopalpet PS Junction on the MG road) will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 1pm. Traffic will be diverted Rocha Bazar towards Ranigunj and Paradise junction.Traffic coming from Bata X Roads towards Subhash Road will be diverted at Mahankali L&O P.S. towards the lane to the left of the Mahankali L&O P.S. and towards Lala temple.

Commuters are requested to follow the traffic updates on our social media platform @ www.facebook.com/ HYDTP and X www.twitter.com/ HYDTP. In case of emergency, the commuters are requested to call our traffic help line 9010203626 for any travel assistance and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.