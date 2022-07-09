Traffic restrictions on Bakrid, avoid these routes to reach your destinations on time

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) on Sunday, the Hyderabad police commissioner has issued an advisory in connection with Bakrid prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah, and Hockey Ground at Masab Tank. The traffic restrictions or diversions will be imposed between 8 am and 11:30 am on Sunday, (July 10).

Vehicles running from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank will be diverted via Bahadurpura X Roads from 8 am to 11.30 am. They should park their vehicles at designated parking places - provided at the Nehru Zoological Park parking area, open space opposite Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar. During this time, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura, and Puranapul.

Vehicles coming from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards Eidgah, and Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads from 8 am to 11.30 am. General traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and diverted at Danamma Huts 'X' Roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc. Parking is provided at Modern Saw Mill in front of Eidgah main road, Mir Alam filter bed, Open space beside Mir Alam filter bed and Yadav Parking.

Vehicles coming from Kalapather towards Eidgah Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Kalapather Law and Order PS from 8am to 11.30 am. During this time, general traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and diverted towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta. Namazees can park their vehicles at Bhayya Parking, Indian Oil Petrol Pump and Vishaka Cements Shop beside BNK Colony.

Heavy vehicles including RTC buses coming from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiyaguda and City College side between 8am to 11:30 am.

Heavy vehicles including RTC buses coming from Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and Mailardevpally towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Aramgarh Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendranagar or Mailardevpally sides till the prayers are completed.

Vehicles coming from Mehdipatnam towards Banjara Hills Road No.1 through Masab Tank will be diverted through flyover Masab Tank – Ayodhya Junction – Khairatabad RTA Office – Taj Krishna Hotel, etc.,

No vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masab Tank flyover and traffic from Mehdipatnam and Lakdikapul will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover from 7 am to 10 am.

The vehicles coming from Lakdikapul towards Masab Tank towards Banjara Hills Road No.1 via Masab Tank will be diverted towards Nirankari – Khairatabad -VV Statue - Khairatabad RTA Office – Taj Krishna Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank flyover towards Banjara Hills Road No.1.

Traffic from Banjara Hills Road No.1, will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and diverted towards Taj Krishna Hotel – RTA Khairatabad, and traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Punjagutta will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanzil Colony – RTA Khairatabad – Nirankari – Lakdi-ka-pul – Masab Tank Flyover, Mehdipatnam.

Vehicles moving from Nanal Nagar towards Andhra Floor Mill will be diverted at Balika Bhavan junction towards Laxmi Nagar.

Traffic coming from MD Lines and Balika Bhavan will not be allowed towards Military Hospital and diverted at Andhra Floor Mill.

Vehicles coming from Langar Houz will not be allowed towards Military Hospital and diverted at Eidgah at Military Hospital towards Moghal-Ka-Nala.