Tragic Bus Accident in Suryapet District: Four Dead, 17 Injured

A serious accident happened in Suryapet district, where a bus carrying passengers from Odisha crashed into a parked sand lorry. The accident took place early on Friday morning in Ailapuram, Chivvenla mandal. Four people died at the scene, and 17 others were seriously injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital.

The bus, from Gupta Private Travels, was transporting workers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh to Hyderabad. It hit the parked lorry on the Hyderabad-Khammam National Highway. The bus was moving at high speed, and the cause of the crash is believed to be drowsiness and fog.

There were 32 passengers on the bus at the time. After the accident, police arrived at the spot and helped with rescue operations. A case has been filed, and the police are investigating the incident.